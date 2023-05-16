Thunder Bay Amber Alert suspect in custody, child found safe

The subject of an Ontario Amber Alert has been located as well as an eight-year-old boy, who was found safe, RCMP say.

Thunder Bay, Ont. police said that the 28-year-old suspect who police thought may have been travelling to Saskatchewan was located and taken into custody, an RCMP news release said.

RCMP said the 28-year-old suspect remains in cusdoy and that all further updates on the matter would be provided by police in Thunder Bay.