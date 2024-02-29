Three people arrested after shooting of Sask. man

SASKATOON
    A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service) A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service)
    Three suspects were arrested after a 25-year-old man was shot in a home in the 700 Block of 22nd Street East in Prince Albert, police said.

    On Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a report about a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a release.

    “The suspects involved in the shooting entered a residence in the 700 Block of 22nd Street East. Police contained the residence and attempted to make contact with the suspects but could not get a response,” police said.

    On Thursday around 8:30 a.m., three suspects involved in the shooting were arrested after exiting the residence, according to police.

    The victim remains in hospital recovering from their injuries, police said.

    Police said the area has been cleared and a search warrant is being executed on the residence.

    Police ask the public to contact them if they saw or heard anything suspicious between the hours of 11 p.m. on Wednesday and 12 a.m. on Thursday.

