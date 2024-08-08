Three charged in connection with Prince Albert shooting in July

Three people have been charged in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in Prince Albert last month.

On July 17 around 10:20 p.m., police responded to a report of gunfire exchanged between a vehicle and a residence in the 300 block of 9th Avenue East. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene but no injuries were reported.

Later that evening at around 10:33 p.m., police were notified a female was at Victoria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

After speaking with the victim at Victoria Hospital, police say they found and seized the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident.

After a month-long investigation, three suspects were arrested, and a warrant was issued for a fourth.

Jelena Lafleur, 22, Tyler Keenatch, 30, and Prosper Daignault, 28, face multiple firearm-related charges.

Justin Morin, 38, is wanted on charges of assisting escape knowing a firearm was recklessly discharged, and being an occupant of a motor vehicle containing a prohibited or restricted firearm.

Anyone with information about Justin Morin is asked to contact police.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident.