SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Three charged in connection with Prince Albert shooting in July

    Prince Albert police
    Share

    Three people have been charged in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in Prince Albert last month.

    On July 17 around 10:20 p.m., police responded to a report of gunfire exchanged between a vehicle and a residence in the 300 block of 9th Avenue East. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene but no injuries were reported.

    Later that evening at around 10:33 p.m., police were notified a female was at Victoria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

    After speaking with the victim at Victoria Hospital, police say they found and seized the vehicle they believe was involved in the incident.

    After a month-long investigation, three suspects were arrested, and a warrant was issued for a fourth.

    Jelena Lafleur, 22, Tyler Keenatch, 30, and Prosper Daignault, 28, face multiple firearm-related charges.

    Justin Morin, 38, is wanted on charges of assisting escape knowing a firearm was recklessly discharged, and being an occupant of a motor vehicle containing a prohibited or restricted firearm.

    Anyone with information about Justin Morin is asked to contact police.

    Police say they continue to investigate the incident.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News