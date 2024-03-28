Three charged following robbery of Sask. business

Two men and a woman were arrested after a robbery at a business in Rosthern — a town located about 66 kilometres from Saskatoon.

RCMP were called to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Following an investigation, the three suspects — 22-year-old Kayden Aubichon and 30-year-old Kristy Charles from Prince Albert, and 23-year-old Rico Opikokew from Canoe Lake — were arrested on Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release.

“Investigation has determined that two males entered the business with an axe and a knife and stole a sum of cash. An adult female remained in the vehicle and later assisted the two males in leaving the scene. The occupants in the business reported no physical injuries,” RCMP said.

The suspects are facing multiple charges ranging from robbery with an offensive weapon, assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence and failing to comply with a probation order, RCMP said.

RCMP said Kayden Aubichon appeared in Meadow Lake Provincial Court while Rico Opikokew and Kristy Charles appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday.