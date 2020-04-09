SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon says it has laid off 250 casual staff and has recently served 49 staff with lay-off notices as the city copes with the changing landscape caused by COVID-19.

"We have a number of staff in the process of where we're figuring out transitions, redeployment or change of job duties, this will affect hundreds," said Jeff Jorgenson, city manager.

He added two city staff have tested positive for COVID-19, one has recovered and the other case is in good health, he said.

On Thursday the city held a media conference online updating the city's response to COVID-19 and the impact on city services and public closures

During the news conference, the city's emergency planning director Pamela Goulden-McLeod said the restrictions that have brought many aspects of city life to a standstill are expected to last for weeks.

“In all of the modelling we’re looking at a minimum of several more weeks following the current measures, these must be followed aggressively,” she said.

With the spring warm-up nearing, Jorgenson said he doesn't see the city taking any further measures unless something dramatic changes.

"We feel caught up, we don't feel we need to take imminent actions. We've taken a number of steps and we're not anticipating significant changes," he said.

With public restrictions likely to stay in effect into the summer months, Jorgenson said the city will not be opening and public pools or spray pads until it has received direction from the province that it's safe to do so.

"Anything that encourages public gathering, we will not be taking any actions, or supporting any public gathering because that will be irresponsible," he said.

"On a moment's notice, if the province lifts restrictions, as soon as we're medically able to lift those restrictions, we will be ready (to open up)."