'This little angel we're looking for': Search for missing Sask. boy enters third day

The tiny flashing lights of an RCMP plane could be seen in the night sky over Red Earth Cree Nation — embers of hope in the search for a missing five-year-old boy.

The plane equipped with thermal imaging technology took to the air after nightfall on Wednesday in an attempt to locate Frank Young, who went missing Tuesday.

During a virtual news conference Wednesday, Carrot River RCMP Sgt. Richard Tonge said the aircrew would wait until evening to take flight, giving its thermal cameras a better chance of spotting the boy.

A video posted to Facebook just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night shows the plane soaring over the community, located roughly 350 kilometres from Saskatoon.

The post came nearly 35 hours since the boy went missing.

He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, playing in the front yard of a home in the community.

The four-foot tall boy was wearing green pyjamas with dinosaurs, a navy-blue windbreaker and rubber Paw Patrol boots.

He was possibly spotted at a playground later that day, at 3:30 p.m.

An intensive ground search was already underway Tuesday as RCMP and search and rescue teams began arriving in the community to assist.

"The local community members were already doing a very thorough search of the area," Tonge said.

The RCMP sergeant described a meeting that took place Tuesday evening, with 75 community members gathered.

"Some plans were put forward to further the search and some guidance was given to community members (about) how they can best assist the searchers in the community by simply checking their own houses, checking their own outbuildings, vehicles to try and find the missing youth," Tonge said.

A winter weather system moved through the province later in the day on Tuesday, bringing snow, wind and freezing temperatures — adding to the urgency of the search.

Winter weather conditions are a concern at this time, including the possibility of snow, wind and low temperatures overnight," RCMP said in a news release sent late Tuesday.

In addition to community members and RCMP, Prince Albert Grand Council Search and Rescue, the Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers and others are helping to look for the boy.

"I really give high regard to these people that are coming here, coming together, collected for this little angel we're looking for," Prince Albert Grand Council Vice Chief Chris Jobb said during the news conference.

As of Wednesday afternoon, much of the search focused on the area near the home where Frank went missing and the area surrounding the playground.

Drones had also taken to the air to look for the boy and a boat equipped with sonar scoured a river near the home where the boy was last seen.

An RCMP dive team is expected to join the search on Thursday.

During the news conference, Red Earth Vice Chief Barry McKay said the community has will not stop as long as the boy is missing.

"The search will continue until Frank is found, that's the main objective."