Thief smashes window, leaves sour situation for Sask. candy shop owner

Prince Albert -

It was a sour situation for a Prince Albert candy shop owner after her front window was smashed during a recent break-in.

Cristal Tatlow started Cristal’s SweetSations, on 341 16th Street West, about two years ago. Tatlow was busy with Mother’s Day orders, but she had to temporarily shut down when her store was raided early Sunday morning.

“You just seem to think you’re finally moving in the right direction, and then you get a huge expense, that's going to set you back," Tatlow told CTV News.

According to Tatlow, video surveillance showed a person break the window, reach and swipe the items on display. He later returned on a bike and stole more sweets, she said

"Watching this guy on camera you can see when a car approached, he casually walked off and made it look like he wasn't doing anything, and then returned when the car had past him,” she said.

Tatlow's daughter started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of the $2,250 window.

Tatlow said it’s the second time in the past year her window was broken. She said insurance will cover the cost, but she'll have to pay for it upfront.

The Prince Albert Police Service said no arrests have been made, and are encouraging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Tatlow said there’s been an outpouring of community support, after she shared her story on social media. One business owner from Stanley Mission decided to pay it forward.

"He came in and bought some treats for himself and some friends, and he was kind enough to donate 100 dollars for the purchase of my new window," Tatlow said.

Tatlow said she's thankful for the support which has helped sweeten things up since the break-in.