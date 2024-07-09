Fire breaks out in Saskatoon basement apartment

The Saskatoon Fire Department says no one was injured after a fire that broke out in a basement apartment on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Confederation Place apartment just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. First arriving crews saw smoke coming from a lower level suite. They ran hose lines and entered the apartment to douse the flames, then set up fans to clear smoke from the building.

All occupants of the building had evacuated safely and no one was hurt during the operation, the fire department says.

A fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause of the blaze, and provide an estimate of the cost of damages.