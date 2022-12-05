'These people have big hearts': Displaced Ukrainians in Saskatoon thankful for English classes
With thousands of displaced Ukrainians now calling Saskatchewan home, individuals in the community are mobilizing to help them learn English.
Olena Bodnarenko fled the Russian invasion in May. She left her husband behind in Kyiv.
Bodnarenko didn’t want to leave, but an injury made it necessary.
“I have broken leg. I broke it in Ukraine before the war,” she told CTV News.
Because of that injury, she says she didn’t want to risk being a liability if a quick evacuation to a bomb shelter was necessary. She left with her daughter and came to Saskatoon.
“It’s very hard for me to be in Canada when my native people stay in Ukraine,” she says.
Now Bodnarenko is trying to make the best of her circumstances, learning more English to help her get by in her new home.
“I try to speak because I can understand most of all, but I can’t speak,” she said.
She’s in one of four classes, all at different levels being offered free of charge for newcomers.
Stream of Hopes Aid for Ukraine, UCC Saskatoon and St. George’s Cathedral helped create the initiative.
“We have gone from not being able to introduce yourself to be able to say this is my name, this is where I’m from. Today we talked about more professions and learned more words,” Olesya Hursky, volunteer instructor told CTV News.
Hursky and the other instructor Laurianne Gabruch came up with the idea to help Ukrainians adjust.
They and other volunteers give up their Saturdays and Tuesdays to help out and the effort is not lost on these students.
“These people have big hearts. It’s very hard work but they make the process as easy as possible,” Bodnarenko said.
Olena Bodnarenko
It’s not always easy thanks to the many silent letters in English words, which Bodnarenko admits are the most difficult concept to grasp.
“It is not clear why there are letters in some words that are not pronounced. I don’t understand this.”
She says the Ukrainian language is very phonetic where all letters in words are heard so the idiosyncrasies of English are a big adjustment for the group.
Many of the roughly 50 newcomers taking the classes hope to learn English well enough so they can get a job and support themselves as they navigate their new homes.
“It’s nice to see them opening up and relaxing and be able to say what they want to say and not having to worry about how you’re being perceived and whether you’re saying it correctly or not,” Hursky said.
Bodnarenko is happy that her English has improved in the six weeks she’s been taking the class, but her sights are still set on returning to her husband as soon as possible.
“I hope the war stops in my country and I really want to go home.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A Quebec civilian judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Judge Richard Meredith said he believes the complainant was sexually assaulted, but said the Crown did not establish beyond a reasonable doubt that it was Fortin who had assaulted her.
Execs from grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
Two more 'police' centres run by Chinese authorities found in Canada: report
A human rights organization says it has found dozens of additional overseas Chinese 'police service centres' around the world, including at least two more in Canada.
Musk's Neuralink faces U.S. federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests
Elon Musk's Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.
'Doesn't line up': MPs challenge minister over instances of MAID offered to veterans
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay was challenged by MPs on Monday about how the federal government is handling the growing number of veterans who've reported being offered medical assistance in dying.
'The kind of leader I am': Smith accepts sovereignty act amendments from UCP caucus
Alberta's premier says she is OK with her caucus making changes to the sovereignty act bill she introduced last week, while the NDP argued it would be better to scrap it altogether.
Permanent residents can now apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces
Permanent residents can now apply to join the Canadian Armed Forces, regardless of whether they have been trained by a foreign military.
Dozens killed, including children, as mudslide swallows bus on highway in Colombia
A mudslide unleashed by torrential rain buried a bus and affected two other vehicles on a highway central Colombia, killing at least 34 people, authorities said Monday.
Regina
-
Regina boy experiences severe complications, cardiac arrest due to RSV
A Regina family wants to raise awareness about Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) after their one-year-old son experienced severe complications due to the illness.
-
Homemade beer at weddings, ability to drink in parks just some potential changes coming to Sask. liquor laws
The Government of Saskatchewan is proposing further relaxation of liquor laws in the province.
-
More people in Sask. feel worse about finances year-over-year than any other province: poll
A majority of Saskatchewan residents feel they are worse off financially at the moment than they were last year, according to a recent poll.
Winnipeg
-
'Reasonable under the circumstances': No charges laid against woman after parkade altercation that left man dead
No charges will be laid against a woman involved in an altercation in The Forks parkade that resulted in a man’s death, after a review found her actions were reasonable in order to defend herself.
-
'It needs to stop': Hundreds gather to honour Indigenous women killed by alleged serial killer
Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday night to honour four Indigenous women believed to have been murdered by an alleged serial killer.
-
The food prices that will see the biggest increase in Manitoba next year
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the new year, according to a new study.
Calgary
-
UCP hopes to eliminate 'squatters rights' in Alberta
Alberta's UCP government wants to get rid of the province's so-called "squatter's rights."
-
Pressure on Alberta Children's Hospital continues; health minister says signs suggest infections may fall
Three days after announcing it will pull staff from children's respite care at Rotary Flames House to help at Alberta Children’s Hospital, the province says it is working to build capacity and hopes better supplies of over-the-counter cold medication will keep kids out of care.
-
Alberta's health minister says help is coming for children's hospitals
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping says help is on the way to deal with strain on the province's two children's hospitals as they deal with a rise in respiratory illnesses.
Edmonton
-
Man shot and killed by RCMP pointed rifle at officer: ASIRT
The armed man RCMP shot in Maskwacis on Thursday died in an Edmonton hospital two days later, Alberta's police watchdog said. Mounties responded to a call about a man discharging a firearm in a rural area of Samson Cree Nation just before 1:30 p.m.
-
Deep freeze returns to Edmonton as extreme cold warning comes into effect
An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for most of central and northern Alberta, including the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.
-
'The kind of leader I am': Smith accepts sovereignty act amendments from UCP caucus
Alberta's premier says she is OK with her caucus making changes to the sovereignty act bill she introduced last week, while the NDP argued it would be better to scrap it altogether.
Toronto
-
'He could've been treated differently': Toronto man dies at home after several visits to local hospital
A Toronto music lover who thrived in the company of others died alone at home following three visits to a local hospital due to severe abdominal pain, according to one of his closest friends.
-
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to drop to lowest point of 2022 this week. Here's when
Gas prices in southern Ontario are set to drop to the lowest price of 2022 this week.
-
Woman jabbed with needle while running errands in downtown Toronto
Junlan Li was running errands in downtown Toronto Sunday when she says a passerby bumped into her and jabbed a needle in her back.
Ottawa
-
Traffic stop on 401 leads to dozens of vehicle theft charges
Four people from the Montreal area are facing dozens of criminal charges linked to vehicle thefts after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over on Highway 401 for a traffic violation.
-
Ottawa shopper fights off men stealing Lexus SUV
An Ottawa Lexus owner emerged from a west end mall to find some men trying to steal his SUV.
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about Polytechnique mass shooting, team says
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about the 1989 Polytechnique massacre that killed 14 women and wounded several others, according to statements made to Radio-Canada. The statement from Group CH, which owns the Montreal Canadiens, comes two days after the player spoke out against proposed federal gun-control legislation.
Vancouver
-
‘We need mandatory masking’: B.C. doctor calls for courage from health officials
A doctor who works at BC Children’s Hospital says courage is missing from the province’s response to a surge in pediatric hospitalizations due to a trio of respiratory illnesses.
-
Metro Vancouver mayor blasts B.C.'s snow response as 'failure,' demands action
The mayor of Delta, B.C. is adding his voice to the chorus of criticism about Metro Vancouver's snow response after drivers were stranded for hours on the region's roads, bridges and highways.
-
B.C. health officials plan for ‘vaccine blitz’ to protect kids during flu season
B.C. health officials are making plans for a vaccine blitz at the end of this week to protect children during influenza season.
Montreal
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about Polytechnique mass shooting, team says
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price didn't know about the 1989 Polytechnique massacre that killed 14 women and wounded several others, according to statements made to Radio-Canada. The statement from Group CH, which owns the Montreal Canadiens, comes two days after the player spoke out against proposed federal gun-control legislation.
-
What's gone wrong: More than 800,000 Quebecers wait for family doctor
According to the health ministry, 864,062 Quebecers on the waiting list for a family doctor, a list that has more than doubled since 2018.
-
Influenza and COVID-19 continue to spread in Quebec, RSV on the decline
With the holiday season just a few weeks away, Quebec is still dealing with a triple wave of infectious respiratory diseases.
Vancouver Island
-
Stabbing leaves 1 dead, several injured in Port Alberni, B.C.
Mounties in Port Alberni, B.C., are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead and three others injured over the weekend.
-
B.C. property assessment values expected to rise up to 15%
Most homeowners will see their property assessment values increase next year when BC Assessment's latest figures are released in January.
-
Knife-wielding man robs same Port Alberni store 3 times in a week: RCMP
Mounties are investigating after a convenience store in Port Alberni, B.C., was twice robbed at knifepoint by the same man Sunday. Investigators believe the perpetrator is the same man who also robbed the store exactly one week earlier.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia could be nearly five degrees warmer by 2100: report
A new report from the Nova Scotia government paints a grim picture of how climate change could impact the Atlantic province by the year 2100 if more isn't done to address the crisis.
-
Ottawa calls for project proposals that help internationally trained health workers
A program announced Monday will fund projects to remove barriers preventing qualified new Canadians from working in health care, the federal immigration minister said.
-
Elderly Cape Breton couple lose everything in house fire
Russell and Marie Mauger lived in their home on Tower Road for 40 years, but on Monday, they lost it in a matter of minutes.
Northern Ontario
-
33-year-old man killed in fatal Highway 17 crash
A 33-year-old man from Wawa has been identified as the victim killed in the fatal crash on Highway 17 last week.
-
Sudbury can’t maintain all 24 fire, paramedic stations, report concludes
A review of Greater Sudbury’s 24 fire and paramedic stations has concluded that many of them should be consolidated, a move it said wouldn’t affect service levels or lead to layoffs.
-
Greater Sudbury encourages residents to curb use of road salt
A new environmental initiative by the City of Greater Sudbury aims to educate people on how to use road salt more responsibly.
London
-
Attempted robbery at south London, Ont. business on Monday
London police are investigating following an attempted robbery at a business located on Wonderland Road on Monday afternoon.
-
One person rescued by firefighters following rollover crash on Hyde Park Road
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in northwest London, Ont. on Monday afternoon that involved fire crews having to rescue one person from a vehicle.
-
Trudeau, Ford mark opening of Canada's first full-scale electric vehicle plant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Fourd were in in Ingersoll, Ont. Monday to make an announcement about electrical vehicle manufacturing.