'There was a lack of transparency': Sask. rallies for Black Lives Matter, Ottawa woman’s nightclub death
People across the country are calling on the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice to lift the stay of charges for a woman accused of killing another woman in a Saskatoon nightclub.
Rallies in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were held in Ottawa, Saskatoon and Regina on Saturday where organizers called for more transparancy in the case.
Delilah Kamuhanda is the co-founder of Black Lives Matter YXE, and she’s one of many who rallied in support of Hodan Hashi outside of the Saskatoon City Hall.
"We have an obligation to our community to create a forum for them to heal, grieve and express their outrage,” Kamuhanda told CTV News.
Hashi, 23, died at the Lit Nightclub last November. Paige Theriault-Fisher was initially charged in her death, but the Crown filed a stay of proceedings on April 11. In a statement, the Justice Ministry said the Crown concluded the death was accidental.
Ali Abukar is a member of the black community. He feels the public has a right to know the details of the case, regardless of the outcome.
"The decision that was taken to stay the charges we feel is not fair. This at least deserves a trial," Abukar said.
Kamuhanda is asking the public to go online and sign the petition addressed to the Minister of Justice.
“It just states that we understand there's a stay of charges, but we feel that there was a lack of transparency and accountability that we would like to see,” she said.
Voices echoed the call for action in Regina. Libin Salad is an organizer with Black Lives Matter Regina.
"The reason why this is so important is it's showing the support is unified, regardless of where you're at," Salad said.
A similar rally is being held in Hashi's hometown of Ottawa.
