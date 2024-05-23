Sask. woman says $1M Western Max win ‘like a weight has lifted off my shoulders’

Diane Pugh is Prince Albert’s newest millionaire after winning $1 million on a Western Max ticket.

“It’s hard to count all of those zeroes on the screen,” she laughed while claiming her prize.

“I thought it was $100,000, so I took it to the cashier. He scanned the ticket and asked: ‘Do you know what you won?’”

“I couldn’t believe it!”

Pugh won the life-changing prize on the May 7 draw.

The win couldn't have come at a better time for Pugh. She says her husband's truck was in need of expensive repairs.

"My husband was waiting for me in the car," she said. "I got in and told him not to bother taking his truck to the shop. We're going to buy a new one!"

Pugh described the win as a weight being lifted off her shoulders.

“It was a shock at first, but now it just feels like a weight has lifted off my shoulders,” she said. “We don’t have to think twice about our finances now,” she said.

Pugh plans to travel to Hawaii after buying a new vehicle and speaking with a financial advisor.