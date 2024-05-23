SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Teen boy faces arson charge after multiple vehicles burned in Saskatoon

    (Noah Rishaug/CTV News) (Noah Rishaug/CTV News)
    Share

    A 16-year-old boy is facing an arson charge after multiple vehicles were lit on fire early Thursday morning.

    Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Maningas Bend for reports of a vehicle on fire, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release. Officers were told about a suspicious person seen running from the fire scene.

    They arrived to find three vehicles in flames, threatening a nearby multi-unit residential complex, police said.

    After conducting a search of the area, patrol officers arrested a teen matching the description and found a butane torch on him.

    He was charged with intentional or reckless damage by fire to property, police said.

    Get Saskatoon's top stories delivered to your inbox every weekday morning

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal-area high school students protest 'sexist' dress code

    Approximately 50 Montreal-area students — the vast majority of them female — were suspended Wednesday after their school deemed the shorts they were wearing were too short. On Thursday, several students staged a walk-out to protest what they believe is a "sexist" dress code that unfairly targets girls.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News