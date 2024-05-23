Teen boy faces arson charge after multiple vehicles burned in Saskatoon

A 16-year-old boy is facing an arson charge after multiple vehicles were lit on fire early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Maningas Bend for reports of a vehicle on fire, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release. Officers were told about a suspicious person seen running from the fire scene.

They arrived to find three vehicles in flames, threatening a nearby multi-unit residential complex, police said.

After conducting a search of the area, patrol officers arrested a teen matching the description and found a butane torch on him.

He was charged with intentional or reckless damage by fire to property, police said.