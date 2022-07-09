There's a 'secret forest' in Saskatoon and anyone can visit
There's a 'secret forest' in Saskatoon and anyone can visit
With over 400 acres of woodland, the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is one of Saskatoon’s best-kept secrets.
Friends of the Saskatoon Afforestation Areas’ Julia Adamson said the area holds charm in every season.
“It's just a Christmas card to walk through in the wintertime. And it's just a wonderful place for walking in the summer.”
She said 474 acres of mixed woodlands were located at the city's southwest edge, just off Valley Road. It started as a tree nursery in 1972.
The greenspace, owned by the City of Saskatoon’s land branch, is open to the public and houses a dog park and several trails to explore.
Richard White, a board member of the Friends, says the afforestation areas are a place where people of all ages to gather, connect with nature and enjoy a boreal forest type of woodland within the city.
“Here, we have the opportunity to have such a large and semi-wild natural area right within an urban area and that’s very rare, certainly on the Prairies,” White said.
“We have a really unique opportunity to develop this as a special spot, just like we have Wanuskewin and other spots in the city that attract not only locals but visitors.”
WHO WAS RICHARD ST BARBE BAKER?
The urban park’s namesake was a local conservationist and one of the first students at the University of Saskatchewan, Adamson said.
“Think of David Suzuki and David Attenborough, they kind of have it made because they're more modern. They have the internet. They have jet planes and everything. Richard St. Barbe Baker did very similar things between the two World Wars,” Adamson said, noting that Baker had to travel the ocean and stay in touch with his contacts by mail.
She said Baker was the key at starting up the International Tree Foundation in over 100 countries and inspired others to form similar organizations.
“So he was responsible for planting billions of trees worldwide,” she said.
“He had a real tie with Saskatoon and credits it with his changing course in his life.”
He was given an honorary law doctorate from the U of S in 1971.
“It was here, as an affiliate of Emmanuel College, that he recognized for the first time the dangers of wind erosion and the value of trees in preventing the formation of deserts and their advance into the grasslands and forests,” vice president of research, B. W. Currie, said during the presentation.
According to university archives, Baker was part of the second class in the school’s history in 1910.
“At the age of 74, he rode on horseback from the most northerly point in New Zealand to the most southerly, a distance of 1,400 miles, lecturing at schools and to other groups on forest conservation,” university archives recorded.
“He just had a ripple effect with so many people. And that's part of our film,” Adamson said, referring to an upcoming showing of a documentary looking at Baker’s life and the impact he had.
The Legacy of Saskatoon’s Secret Forest will be shown at the Remi Modern on July 22.
Adamson said they hoped that more people would come to know about the area and use it.
“There's no reason to be Saskatoon’s best-kept secret or a secret for us anymore. We want people to know and be able to come up here and enjoy themselves.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
STUFF TO DO
STUFF TO DO | There's a 'secret forest' in Saskatoon and anyone can visit
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
Cost of dairy to rise again across Canada, but relief could be on the way: expert
The cost of dairy is set to rise again across Canada, but one food policy expert says there may be relief on the horizon if other food prices stabilize before the end of the year.
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
'Simply no way for me to cut back anymore': Canadians reveal how BoC's interest rate hike affects them
While some Canadians are left axing plans for home improvements and decreasing grocery budgets, others, including those hoping to enter the housing market amid now-falling prices, see the recent interest rate hike as a 'positive' opportunity.
B.C. court upholds public health-care principles, striking down appeal
A Vancouver surgeon and businessman has lost his appeal of a landmark court case that threatened the foundations of the Canadian health-care system.
Why are recent staffing shortages and wage increases fanning inflation?
As the ramifications of inflation continue to ripple throughout the Canadian economy, rampant staffing shortages are leading to increases in employment wages, which one economist says may make things worse.
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
Global study finds surprising results for alcohol consumption
No amount of alcohol is healthy if you are younger than 40, mostly due to alcohol-related deaths by auto accidents, injury and homicide, according to a new global study.
Regina
-
Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident
A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Saskatchewan, a news release from the province said.
-
15-year-old charged after robberies of food delivery drivers: Regina police
A 15-year-old boy is facing three armed robbery charges after three food delivery drivers were robbed on July 4 and 5, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
-
Man slain in Langham, Sask. shooting remembered as 'wonderfully fun' dad
A 38-year-old man killed in a fatal shooting in Langham, Sask. will be laid to rest on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba issues heat warning for upcoming weekend
The Manitoba government has issued a heat advisory for the upcoming weekend and the beginning of next week.
-
'It's just a bit sad': parting with porcelain treasures
For many, once-cherished porcelain sets are now collecting dust. It's a shift being felt around the world, from a home in Winnipeg to one of the oldest porcelain manufacturers in the world.
-
RCMP searching for missing 14-year-old girl
RCMP in St-Pierre-Jolys are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.
Calgary
-
Horse euthanized following Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race injury
A chuckwagon racing horse was euthanized Thursday night after suffering a serious injury during the Calgary Stampede.
-
Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage
A 40-year-old Lethbridge woman faces more than 15 charges, including attempted murder, in connection with Thursday's hostage taking at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office.
-
Go away, goldfish! Lethbridge, Alta. invites anglers to catch invasive goldfish
If you're into fishing and saving the local environment at the same time, then an initiative in the city of Lethbridge might be a great activity for you.
Edmonton
-
Hundreds of dollars in carbon tax rebates delivered to Albertans on Friday
Some Albertans woke up Friday to hundreds of extra dollars in their bank accounts.
-
Kinsmen Spray Park closed for incoming hot weekend
A very popular spray park will be closed for construction during what is expected to be one of Edmonton's hottest weekends.
-
Hundreds turn out for barbecue at Boyle Street Community Services
Members of the Boyle Street community were treated to a barbecue and car show on Friday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford's house just hit market for $3.2 million
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is moving and his Toronto house has hit the market for $3.2 million.
-
Toronto van attacker seeks to appeal conviction
The man responsible for Toronto's deadly 2018 van attack is seeking to appeal his conviction on 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.
-
Does my young child need a COVID-19 vaccine? Doctor answers top questions
Health Canada approved the Moderna shots on Thursday for kids between the ages of six months and five years old. Here's what you need to know.
Ottawa
-
‘There’s been tears:’ Ottawa woman stranded for days in London, U.K.
An Ottawa woman travelling to Stockholm with her family has been stranded in London, U.K. for several days, caught up in the massive struggles plaguing the airline industry.
-
Police defend actions after three people arrested during cyclist traffic stop in Gatineau, Que.
Gatineau police are defending the actions of several officers during a traffic stop involving cyclists, after a video shows officers physically restraining one person on a busy street.
-
Ottawa sees rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, outbreaks
Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa and hospitalizations and COVID-19 outbreaks continue to rise, as health officials issue a reminder that the "pandemic is not over."
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Honda CRV occupants waited for Ripudaman Singh Malik before shooting, police say
Before Ripudaman Singh Malik was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, a white Honda CRV pulled up to the shooting scene. Homicide investigators say the occupants waited hours for him to arrive.
-
Vancouver restaurants to be included in latest Michelin Guide expansion
Vancouver diners will soon have another reason to explore local culinary delights as the Michelin Guide is coming to the West Coast city this fall.
-
Guitar stolen in 2007 recovered 15 years later, Surrey RCMP say
A B.C. musician who lost 14 guitars to theft in 2007 was recently able to track down and recover one of them, with the help of Surrey RCMP.
Montreal
-
Judicial council reviewing complaint against Quebec judge who gave conditional discharge for sexual assault
Quebec's judicial council has begun examining a complaint against Judge Matthieu Poliquin, the young judge who granted a conditional discharge to engineer Simon Houle last June after he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and voyeurism for his actions in 2019.
-
Baby born near Highway 15 in Mirabel with help from first-responders
A Quebec family was forced to take a detour when their baby decided it was time to make his debut.
-
Canadian rider Houle races to third in Stage 13 of Tour de France
Quebec-born rider Hugo Houle finished third in Stage 13 of the Tour de France, narrowly missing Canada's first stage victory in 34 years.
Vancouver Island
-
CRD supports settling land claims for Vancouver Island rail corridor
The Capital Regional District is calling on the federal and provincial governments to settle land claims with Indigenous groups in an effort to revive Vancouver Island's rail corridor.
-
Victoria moving ahead with Government Street redesign plan
The City of Victoria is moving ahead with plans to redevelop Government Street into a pedestrian-focused district dotted with patios and bookended by new public plazas.
-
Victoria police issue 'significant' tickets at horn-honking B.C. legislature protest
Victoria police issued "several warnings" and then "significant tickets" to a pair of drivers for participating in Freedom Convoy protests on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of N.S. mass killer explains why she didn't report earlier violence to police
The common-law spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting told an inquiry Friday that she lied to police about his illegal weapons and failed to report earlier violent behaviour because she was deeply afraid of him.
-
Premier Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies waiting in ER
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing the province’s health minister and the CEO of the Horizon Health Network following the death of a patient waiting in a Fredericton emergency department this week.
-
Murphy's Logic: America and guns - The right to kill over the right to live
Like a cherished family member with an addiction they are unable to recognize, the United States of America needs an intervention from those who care. The USA is tragically addicted to guns and the right to own them, use them and abuse them.
Northern Ontario
-
Rotting meat plaguing North Bay neighbourhood to be cleaned out
A former meat shop in North Bay that's been abandoned for more than a year, and now reeks of rotting meat, is going to be cleaned out, officials said Friday.
-
Man charged following racist gas station confrontation in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury man caught on video using racist language has been charged with "hate-motivated charges," Greater Sudbury Police said Friday.
-
Sudbury-area man drowns while kayaking on Manitoulin Island
A 46-year-old man from the Greater Sudbury area drowned in Lake Mindemoya on July 13, Ontario Provincial Police said Friday.
London
-
Parkhill police presence results in charges
OPP in Middlesex County have laid several charges after executing search warrants at multiple addresses in Parkhill on Wednesday.
-
Police treating disappearance of Sarnia man as suspicious
Sarnia police are searching for a 33-year-old man who they say hasn’t been seen since July 6.
-
18 new criminal charges for Windsor man arrested in Sarnia
Sarnia police have arrested a Windsor man who is now facing 18 new criminal charges.