SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon theatre group is hoping to bring smiles to seniors across Saskatchewan with a unique pandemic performance.

SUM Theatre's "Through the Window" is a traveling show inspired by real interviews with long-term care residents, many of whom are living in isolation.

The play will be performed in courtyards, parking lots and outside care homes until April 5.

Through the Window includes original music, puppetry and larger than life props. It's free for people to take in, from the safety of their homes.

"The best part is seeing their faces light up when they see the show and just seeing how much they enjoy it," actor Megan Zong said.

At the end of the month, the public will be able to take in the show online.