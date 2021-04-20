Advertisement
The yo-yo forecast starts to swing up today: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 6:21AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- It'll be a pleasant day, with plenty of sunshine – specifically along the western corridor of the province.
Tomorrow will be almost hot, as daytime highs flirt with twenty degrees. But by Thursday that yo-yo retracts, with the threat of snow, and a return to cooler conditions.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
Evening: 9
Wednesday – Sunny
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 18
Thursday – Snow Showers
Morning Low: 2
Afternoon High: 4