SASKATOON -- It'll be a pleasant day, with plenty of sunshine – specifically along the western corridor of the province.

Tomorrow will be almost hot, as daytime highs flirt with twenty degrees. But by Thursday that yo-yo retracts, with the threat of snow, and a return to cooler conditions.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

Evening: 9

Wednesday – Sunny

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 18

Thursday – Snow Showers

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 4