SASKATOON -- After a job posting for a restaurant manager based in Saskatoon that surfaced on Jollibee's Canadian website got mouths watering, it appears the wait for the popular Filipino fast-food chain's arrival in the city will continue.

According to a spokesperson CTV News reached by phone at the company's North American headquarters in California, there are no plans to open a Jollibee in Saskatoon during 2020.

Recently, Jollibee has been expanding in the Prairies, opening a Regina location in December and locations in Calgary and Edmonton last year as well.

Another posting on a job search site which appears to be for the same managerial position makes mention of Midtown Plaza.

However, in an email a represenitive for the mall said Jollibee is not expected to be a tenant there.