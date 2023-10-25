SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • The smoking age in Saskatchewan is going up

    The Saskatchewan government plans to raise the legal age requirement to purchase cigarettes and vape products.

    During its throne speech on Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Party government announced its intention to raise the age from 18 to 19-years-old.

    The speech said the move means "to reduce the incidence of smoking and vaping, particularly among young people."

    Following the change, Saskatchewan will join five other provinces in setting the smoking age at 19.

    The legal age for smoking in neighbouring Manitoba and Alberta is still 18.

    Prince Edward Island has the highest age limit; residents must be 21 years old to buy smoking products.

