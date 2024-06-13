The Saskatoon driver charged in a fatal crash this week was granted bail

A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.

Wylie Vermette, 23, is charged with dangerous driving causing death and three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said Vermette’s truck was driving at a high rate of speed when it hit an SUV at Quebec Avenue near 39th Street East on Tuesday evening.

Police said the four people in the SUV were sent to hospital in critical condition. One of the passengers, a 22-year old-woman, died of her injuries.

Police don’t believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

One passenger's aunt spoke with CTV News at the provincial courthouse, saying it’s not fair Vermette could walk out of the hearing on Thursday, while her niece may never be able to walk again.

Vermette's bail conditions prohibit him from operating a vehicle, and require him to pay $1,000 to the court.

He is scheduled to be back in Saskatoon Provincial Court on July 4.