SASKATOON -- Three men are being honoured for their bravery after wrestling a gunman to the ground at a Saskatoon bar in March.

For Josh Neudorf and his friends, Jesse Heit and Joey Duong, the night of March 3 started as a celebration only to end in panic.

Neudorf and his friends, who are from Prince Albert, were at Hudsons Canada’s Pub celebrating an upcoming wedding when a shot rang out.

The three friends made their way toward the shooter, grabbed his rifle and stopped the gun fire.

“To put ourselves back into that, it's very hard to remember, and we don't really want to, but we're all just glad it worked out the way it did,” Neudorf said.

Around six months later, the group is receiving recognition for their heroic actions.

They each received the Silver Medal Award from the Royal Canadian Humane Association on Aug. 12.

While they are grateful to have received the award, the group said it comes second in their minds.

“I feel that it does encourage us and it does show that the community cares about what we're doing, but the number one thing for us is that everyone is safe,” Duong said.

While Neudorf and his friends are still being looked at with praise for their actions by Prince Albert and Saskatoon citizens, they feel that their actions haven't really affected their lives.

“It changed my memory. But it hasn't changed my life. Everything is still the same, if anything I have a little more hardware, so it feels pretty cool,” Heit said.

For now, these friends are focused on moving forward with the good times that lay ahead.