The more than 137-year history of the Saskatoon EX in 10 pictures

Saskatoon’s EX started in the 1800s as a place to show off top livestock. As other agriculture shows in the area started to draw the audience away, organizers changed the focus of the event. There was less focus on agriculture and more on the entertainment and rides.

Here’s a look back at how the Saskatoon EX became a beloved summer event.

The top half of a poster for the Third Annual Saskatoon Exhibition from Oct. 3, 1888. (Saskatoon Public Library)

A shot of the midway with crowds, tents, and the grandstand in the background in 1909. (Saskatoon Public Library)

Trapeze artists perform at the EX, dated 1912. (Saskatoon Public Library)

A synchronized swimming act with swimmers in star formation, dated July 1942. (Saskatoon Public Library)

The Radio City Rockettes in a kick-line on a stage at the EX in the 1950s. (Saskatoon Public Library)

Livestock competitions, entertainment, and hoop dancing, dated July 1, 1965. (Saskatoon Public Library)

First Nations camp at the EX, dated July 1970. (Saskatoon Public Library)

Lights on at the merry-go-round on the EX midway, Aug. 1982. (Saskatoon Public Library)

Threshing demonstration during the EX’s pioneer days in 1983. (Saskatoon Public Library)