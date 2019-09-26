One of Saskatoon’s oldest restaurants is expanding.

The Granary confirms it will be opening a new location in Stonebridge, replacing Tony Roma’s.

Maerc Davie, the owner of the Granary, said the second location will also serve lunch.

“We decided to open the second location because the first one was too busy to accommodate everyone,” Davie said.

“At the end of the day, we’re just happy Saskatoon supports us so much and has given us an opportunity to be able to expand.”

The Granary has been a staple in Saskatoon since 1979.

Development of the new location is scheduled to begin mid-October.