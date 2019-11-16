Saskatoon - The fourth annual Saskatoon Mega Snow Show is underway at Prairieland Park.

The Christmas-themed market includes more than 100 vendors offering winter-themed products and activities.

Many of the vendors who take part in the yearly event are local Saskatoon businesses. Handcrafted jewelry, home decor, crafts, baked goods and holiday-inspired swag bags are for sale.

The Saskatoon Mega Snow Show runs November 16th and November 17th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.