The 4th annual Saskatoon Mega Snow Show underway at Prairieland Park.
Vendors sell Christmas-themed wares at the Saskatoon Mega Snow Show
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 8:34PM CST
Saskatoon - The fourth annual Saskatoon Mega Snow Show is underway at Prairieland Park.
The Christmas-themed market includes more than 100 vendors offering winter-themed products and activities.
Many of the vendors who take part in the yearly event are local Saskatoon businesses. Handcrafted jewelry, home decor, crafts, baked goods and holiday-inspired swag bags are for sale.
The Saskatoon Mega Snow Show runs November 16th and November 17th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.