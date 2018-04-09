The first Humboldt Bronco released from hospital after Friday’s fatal bus crash has issued a public statement.

“I would like to give a huge thank you to everyone for all the support they have shown over the past couple of days for the Humboldt Broncos, it really has helped,” Nicholas Shumlanski posted to Twitter late Sunday night.

“The doctor had said to me that it was truly a miracle that I was able to get up and walk away from the accident with very minor injuries and a couple of scars on my body. I have been feeling very blessed and fortunate as I must’ve had people watching over me. Although reality hasn’t really set in yet, it is truly devastating to have lost so many close friends, brothers and amazing coaches. Times are tough right now but the support you all have shown is so amazing. May you please keep everyone involved in this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers.”

The post was shared hours after thousands of people, including Shumlanski, attended a vigil at Humboldt’s Elgar Petersen Arena to remember the victims of the crash.

Fifteen people were killed in the collision. Fourteen were injured.

The Broncos bus was travelling to Nipawin for a playoff game against the Hawks when it was hit by a tractor-trailer on Highway 35 near Tisdale.