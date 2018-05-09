More details have emerged about what happened the day a man died in Saskatoon police custody more than two years ago.

Michael Ryan, 38, was found unresponsive in a police cell after being arrested for public intoxication and outstanding warrants in February 2016.

On Wednesday, the jury heard from the final witnesses, including the doctor who performed Ryan’s autopsy. He determined the cause of death to be drug overdose. He said both cocaine and methamphetamine were found in his system, and although the doctor was unable to determine how much cocaine Ryan had taken, he said the amount of meth alone was in the fatal range.

The jury also heard from the detention officer working at police headquarters the day Ryan was arrested. He described Ryan as “unpredictable,” “anxious” and sweating profusely. The witness said he tried to get Ryan to make a phone call, but Ryan was too confused, so he was taken to detention until he "came down." When asked, on a scale from one to 10, 10 being at the point of overdose, how high Ryan seemed when he first came in, the witness said Michael was a "seven or eight." Ryan was put in his cell without being looked at by paramedics.

The commissionaire on duty that day also testified Wednesday. He explained how cell checks are to be done every 10 minutes, and in between those checks, he was to watch the camera monitors, which show inside each cell. It was found in the investigation that the commissionaire was on his cellphone during that time and was not watching the monitors. The investigation also found the average time between cell checks that day was 18 minutes, not 10.

“It’s a series of unfortunate events that has taken place, on both sides. Tragedy for us and tragic for the police department as well to have to witness something like that,” said Michael’s brother Cheney Ryan.

“And sad that we had to go through this process two and a half years later to get answers that if he didn’t die in police custody that we may have gotten in six months.”

Just before one of the last witnesses was set to testify, Ryan’s brother requested an adjournment. He said the family had attained a lawyer and wanted to gather additional evidence to show to the jury. That adjournment was not granted.

While he said he doesn’t want to “close the door” yet on his brother’s death, Cheney Ryan said this process has provided some closure for the family, and he urged others to seek help if they need it.

“Get help and admit to help if you have any symptoms or feelings. Suck up your pride, even if it’s your best friend or a doctor, get help,” he said.

The jury will now go over the evidence and testimony presented at the inquest. It will reconvene Thursday to look at whether there are any recommendations to avoid similar deaths in the future.