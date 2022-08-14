Tennis ball sized hail reported in Barrier Lake: Environment Canada

Parts of central Saskatchewan were battered by severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening of Aug 13.

A weather summary of the events revealed that tennis ball sized hail was reported in the area around Barrier Lake.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Barrier Lake received tennis ball sized hail (6.0 cm diameter) during the severe thunderstorms of Aug 13.

Vehicle windshields were reported to have been cracked by the large hail storm.

Barrier Lake is located approximately 250 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Other communities in the region reported toonie (2.9 cm), loonie (2.7 cm), and quarter sized hail (2.4 cm).

The hamlet of Gruenthal reported flooded roads due to the storm.

A report from the village of Vonda outlined that the storm uprooted a tree that landed onto a vehicle.

The town of Wadena reported several downed trees, power lines, and toppled grain bins as a result of thunderstorm activity.

A weather summary for the August 13 thunderstorms over central SK has been issued.



Find it here: https://t.co/KovZKtkpRi#SKStorm pic.twitter.com/OX08riWa9g — ECCC Weather Saskatchewan (@ECCCWeatherSK) August 14, 2022