Two victims of last week’s Humboldt Broncos bus crash are still in critical condition, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

The SHA issued an update Friday, stating 10 crash victims are still in hospital, with two of the 10 remaining in critical condition.

No other details on the victims’ conditions were provided.

The update followed news shared by the health authority Wednesday of the death of Dayna Brons, an athletic therapist with the Broncos and the 16th person to die as a result of the crash.

The bus collided with a semi on Highway 35, near Tisdale, Sask., on April 6.

The semi driver was uninjured.