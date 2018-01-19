

CTV Saskatoon





Telemiracle officially kicked off in Saskatoon on Friday morning.

Over the past 42 years, the Saskatchewan fundraiser has raised more than $100 million for people with medical needs.

This year, the event has a new component — an online pre-show that will countdown to Telemiracle.

“We’ve had so many great people audition in Regina and Saskatoon, and they wanted to figure out how they could get more Saskatchewan talent on the show,” said Susan Colbow, Telemiracle 42 chair. “What they did is created an online show that is going to be held in the lobby of the Conexus right before the show.”

Telemiracle 42 will be hosted in Regina — and the full telethon will be broadcast on CTV March 3 and 4.