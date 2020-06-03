Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Teen faces 16 charges after allegedly pointing gun at Saskatoon cop
(Saskatoon Police Service)
SASKATOON -- A 15-year-old boy faces 16 charges after allegedly pointing a gun at a Saskatoon police officer Wednesday morning.
Patrol officers responded to a report of a group arguing outside a home in the 400 block of Hilliard Street after a gun was seen, according to a news release.
When police arrived, several people were seen running away, police say.
During a short chase, a male pointed a gun at an officer, who took cover and eventually detained three people as other officers arrived to help, the release says.
A sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and bear spray were seized.
Most of the boy’s charges relate to the possession of the gun and ammunition.
A 24-year-old man is facing two charges relating to possession of bear spray.