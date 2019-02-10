

CTV Saskatoon





A youth from the Waterhen Lake First Nation north of Meadow Lake is facing charges of attempted murder and assault after an alleged stabbing.

RCMP say the incident happened Saturday when a man, 21, was stabbed in the back several times before two suspects fled the scene.

The victim then walked to a neighbouring residence for help. He was transported to hospital in Meadow Lake and stabilized before being taken to Saskatoon for further treatment.

Two male youths were arrested in connection to the stabbing shortly afterwards.

A male youth, 17, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with attempted murder without a firearm, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Another male youth, 16, is charged with failure to comply with a probation order.

Both youths will appear in Meadow Lake Provincial Court on these charges on Monday.