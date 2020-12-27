SASKATOON -- In its rout of Germany on Boxing Day, Canada’s World Junior squad paid tribute to the Humboldt Broncos with a quilt behind its bench.

On April 6, 2018, the SJHL team was travelling to a playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks when their bus collided with a semi-truck at an intersection on Highway 35.

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured.

In the more than two years since, the tragedy has remained on the minds of many in the hockey world.

Bearing the Broncos logo and colours, the quilt was draped over the empty seats of Edmonton’s Rogers Place behind Team Canada during its game against Germany on Saturday.

“Quilts symbolize comfort, strength, resilience and coming together,” Hockey Canada’s World Junior account said on Twitter. “Our hearts will forever be Humboldt Strong. Woven into the fabric of Canadian hockey.”

Prince Albert’s Braden Schneider played with members of the 2017-18 Broncos. Schneider spent time on the Prince Albert AAA Mintos roster in the 2016-17 season with both Jacob Leicht, who was killed in the crash, and Layne Matechuk, who suffered severe injuries.

Our hearts will forever be #HumboldtStrong. Woven into the fabric of Canadian hockey. 🇨🇦#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/vG8yn3FgbD — #WorldJuniors (@HC_WJC) December 27, 2020

Team Canada plays with a Humboldt Broncos blanket behind their bench 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/ogTQgTT9yi — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 27, 2020

Several family members of late Broncos posted their appreciation for the gesture on social media.

Many 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos families watching and shared in the moment. 💚💛@label1766 — Celeste Leray-Leicht (@LerayLeicht) December 27, 2020

Team Canada defeated Germany handily with a final score of 16-2.