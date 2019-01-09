

One of the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash returned to the ice on Tuesday.

Layne Matechuk suffered a brain injury. His father, Kevin, posted a video on Twitter of Layne skating again nine months later.

After 9 months @LayneMatechuk returned to the rink to skate for the first time since the accident. Thank you Greg Slobosian for helping Layne. Could not be more proud of Layne! #Believe pic.twitter.com/iD8gADwvXa — Kevin (@KevinMatechuk) January 8, 2019

“Could not be more proud of Layne!” the tweet said.

The crash killed 16 people, including 10 players. Thirteen other players were injured.