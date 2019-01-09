9 months later, Broncos bus crash survivor returns to ice
Layne Matechuk returns to the ice nine months after the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 10:51AM CST
One of the survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash returned to the ice on Tuesday.
Layne Matechuk suffered a brain injury. His father, Kevin, posted a video on Twitter of Layne skating again nine months later.
After 9 months @LayneMatechuk returned to the rink to skate for the first time since the accident. Thank you Greg Slobosian for helping Layne. Could not be more proud of Layne! #Believe pic.twitter.com/iD8gADwvXa— Kevin (@KevinMatechuk) January 8, 2019
“Could not be more proud of Layne!” the tweet said.
The crash killed 16 people, including 10 players. Thirteen other players were injured.