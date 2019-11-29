The Saskatchewan Rush opened their season with a 9-8 victory in Coloardo against the Mammoth on Friday, in a game that came down to the final few minutes.

The Rush opened up a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Robert Church. Then the Mammoth stormed back with goals from Ryan Lee and Kyle Killen.

The second quarter saw each team score three goals to head into half time tied at five.

In the third quarter, Colorado would score to gain the lead before Saskatchewan would get three goals from Connor Robinson, Ryan Keenan and Robert Church to take an 8-6 lead heading into the final frame.

The Rush opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with a goal from Robinson to give them a 9-6 lead. The Mammoth clawed back with a goal from Jacob Ruest to cut the Rush lead to 9-7. With 2:35 left in regulation, the Mammoth pulled to within a goal with another one from Jacob Ruest. But the Rush would hang on in the last two minutes to win 9-8.

For the Rush, it’s a little revenge against the team that eliminated them in the playoffs last season.

The Rush will have two weeks off before returning to the Sasktel Centre for their home opener against the New England Blackwolves.