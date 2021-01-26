SASKATOON -- A long time Indigenous leader in Saskatchewan has died.

Ron Michel was 69 years old when he died late Monday night, according to the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC).

Michel was the grand chief of the PAGC for 12 years and spent more than 20 years as chief of Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN). He also served two years as a band councillor.

“There are some leaders who simply command respect, not only because they display a determined, fierce and confident attitude in their cause, but because they display this vision of determination, fierceness and confidence that is driven by compassion and a deep love for the people,” PAGC said in a news release.

“Senator Michel was one of those leaders.”

Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne described Michel as someone with a “people first” philosophy. Dionne said it’s clear that Michel passed on his leadership traits to current chiefs Brian Hardlotte, Joseph Tsannie and Christopher Jobb and other PAGC staff.

“He’s done lots for his people. He was a great advocacy person for the people and he fought hard for the people,” said Dionne.

“He lived for his people. He believed in Treaty rights — he believed in housing, he believed in health … He fought for those rights.”

