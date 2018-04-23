Humboldt Broncos crash victims condition upgraded from critical to serious: SHA
A makeshift memorial is pictured at the intersection of of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., Tuesday, April, 10, 2018. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15 and sending over a dozen more to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 12:16PM CST
Last Updated Monday, April 23, 2018 2:21PM CST
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the final two Humboldt Broncos bus crash victims listed as in critical condition have been upgraded to serious condition.
The health authority says this means their injuries are no longer considered to be life-threatening.
Six people remain in hospital.
Sixteen people were killed and another 13 injured when team’s bus collided with a semi-truck on Highway 35 on April 6.