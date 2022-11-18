Suspicious death near Weyakwin under investigation by RCMP

RCMP Major Crimes is seeking information after a body was found near Weyakwin, about 290 kilometres North of Saskatoon.

RCMP say the body of 33-year-old Kenneth Henderson of Montreal Lake Cree Nation was found on November 15. It was located near a boat launch on the west side of Montreal Lake close to the community of Weyakwin.

RCMP are calling the death “suspicious in nature.”

RCMP Major Crimes is asking the public to please report any contact they may have had with Henderson between November 8 and November 15.

Investigators are also asking people to report any suspicious activity they may have observed in the area.

Police say the man’s family has been notified. Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Identification Services and the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service are involved in the investigation.

Those with information are asked to call the nearest RCMP Detachment or Police Service, or Crime Stoppers.