SASKATOON -- A man and a woman were arrested in Saskatoon following an investigation by the Guns and Gangs Unit, police say.

Police observed apparent drug trafficking at a home in the 300 block of Avenue M North and on Feb. 14 executed a search warrant there.

A 23-year-old man attempted to flee out of a window but was quickly taken into custody, according to a news release.

Three other people were arrested from inside the home without incident, two of which were later released.

Inside the home, police say they found two loaded, sawed-off rifles, firearm parts and ammunition as well as packages of marijuana, a scale and drug packaging items.

A 23-year-old man is facing 18 weapon-related charges, along with possession of cannabis for distribution and breach of probation.

A 27-year-old woman is charged with 10 weapons-related offences and possession of cannabis for distribution