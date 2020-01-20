SASKATOON -- One of the suspects in the homicide of Sheena Billette has been arrested.

Kandi Rose Ratt, 27, who is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, was arrested Saturday by Prince Albert RCMP. Her first court appearance is set for Monday.

Four other people are charged with first degree murder. One of them, Charlie Napthalie Charles, 25, remains at large, police say.

He is described as five-foot-nine and 119 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Charles is missing his left index finger and left baby finger, which may still be bandaged.