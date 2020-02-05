SASKATOON -- Here's a timeline into the investigation into the death of Sheena Billette.

Dec. 23, 2019 - Sheena Marie Billette, 28, is found dead by a motorist along Highway 102 near La Ronge around 5:30 a.m., according to RCMP.

Dec. 30, 2019 - After an autopsy, police determine that Billette's death was a homicide.

Jan. 14, 2020 - Four people are charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement in Billette's death. The murder suspects are Charlie Napthalie Charles, 25, Deborah Maggie Mckenzie, 30, Telsa Jane Mckenzie, 24, and Sharise Justice Sutherland-Kayseas, 24.

Kandi Rose Ratt, 27, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Sutherland-Kayseas, Deborah Mckenzie and Telsa Mckenzie are arrested in La Ronge while Ratt and Charles are at large.

Jan. 18, 2020 - Ratt is found in Christopher Lake by Prince Albert RCMP.

Jan. 20, 2020 - Billette's family says they are searching for answers after her death. She was "at the wrong place, wrong time" and wasn't "friends with the wrong people." They tell CTV News Billette who was a substitute elementary teacher in La Ronge and leaves behind four children.

Feb. 4, 2020 - Charles is arrested at a home in Prince Albert.