SASKATOON -- Four people have been charged with first degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement in the death of a La Ronge woman.

Sheena Marie Billette, 28, was discovered by a motorist along Highway 102 near La Ronge around 5:30 a.m. Dec. 23, according to RCMP. An autopsy determined that her death was a homicide.

The murder suspects are Charlie Napthalie Charles, 25, Deborah Maggie Mckenzie, 30, Telsa Jane Mckenzie, 24, and Sharise Justice Sutherland-Kayseas, 24.

Kandi Rose Ratt, 27, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Sutherland-Kayseas, Deborah Mckenzie and Telsa Mckenzie were arrested in La Ronge on Monday.

Ratt and Charles are still at large and are considered to be dangerous, RCMP say.