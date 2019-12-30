SASKATOON -- Due to the results of an autopsy and information obtained during the investigation into her death, police have determined Sheena Marie Billette was the victim of a homicide.

Billette was discovered by a motorist along Highway 102 near La Ronge around 5:30 a.m. Dec. 23, according to RCMP. She was 28-years-old.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit and La Ronge RCMP continue to investigate, RCMP said in a news release.

Last week police began working to learn more about the events over the last week of Billette's life and sought information from anyone who may be able to help with the investigation.