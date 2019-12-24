SASKATOON -- Police have released the identity of a woman found dead near La Ronge early Monday morning.

Sheena Marie Billette was discovered by a motorist along Highway 102 around 5:30 a.m., according to RCMP. She was 28-years-old.

Investigators are working to learn more about the events over the last week of Billette's life and are seeking information from anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation, RCMP said in a news release.

An autopsy will be conducted on Billette in the next few days, RCMP said.

RCMP major crimes and forensic units are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. More details to come.