About 90 support workers at 12 Saskatoon group homes are withdrawing selected services in a dispute over wages.

"Though the strike notice only constitutes the withdrawal of selected transportation services... workers have been forced to take this step in their call for fairness," said Neil Colmin, Vice-President of the Services Employees International Union-West.

The Union also says it’s been negotiating with their employer for four years and they've exhausted all other avenues.

The employer, Elmwood Residences Inc. says the support workers provide an essential service covered by the Saskatchewan Employment Act and that the union is refusing to bargain an essential services agreement.

In a media release, Colleen Stenhouse, Executive Director at Elmwood says, "it is distressing and disappointing to receive a strike notice without a clear commitment and agreement from SEIU-West that essential services will not be disrupted."

Elmwood is preparing to file an unfair labour practice application against the union to the Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board, to stop what they believe is an illegal strike.

Support workers say they will begin job action at 6 p.m. Friday night.