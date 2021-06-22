SASKATOON -- Temperatures flirt with the thirty degree threshold Tuesday as a warm front clears the southern part of the province.

Moderate winds could blow in some storm clouds later this afternoon, with clearing conditions again this evening.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Sunny

High: 29

Evening: 28

Wednesday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 24

Thursday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 26