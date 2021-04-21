Advertisement
Sunshine and heat build today, with highs approaching the twenties: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, April 21, 2021 6:47AM CST
SASKATOON -- The warm weather won't last long, as a low pressure system arrives overnight, bringing snow and cold air with it.
We’ll see conditions deteriorate into Thursday morning with cooler days carrying us through the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: 18
Evening: 17
Thursday – Morning Flurries
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 4
Friday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 7