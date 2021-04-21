SASKATOON -- The warm weather won't last long, as a low pressure system arrives overnight, bringing snow and cold air with it.

We’ll see conditions deteriorate into Thursday morning with cooler days carrying us through the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 18

Evening: 17

Thursday – Morning Flurries

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 4

Friday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 7