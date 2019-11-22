Sunny skies and a warm weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 8:43AM CST
SASKATOON –A mild afternoon is on its way Friday, with plenty of sunshine for central and southern Saskatchewan.
Winds may be a bit of a factor, as they reach speeds of 30 km/h at times. On the positive side, things continue to warm up into Saturday as we flirt with double digit daytime highs.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mainly Sunny
High: 4 C
Evening: 2 C
9 p.m.: 1 C
Saturday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -1 C
Afternoon High: 8 C
Sunday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -1 C
Afternoon High: 4 C