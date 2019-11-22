SASKATOON –A mild afternoon is on its way Friday, with plenty of sunshine for central and southern Saskatchewan.

Winds may be a bit of a factor, as they reach speeds of 30 km/h at times. On the positive side, things continue to warm up into Saturday as we flirt with double digit daytime highs.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mainly Sunny

High: 4 C

Evening: 2 C

9 p.m.: 1 C

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -1 C

Afternoon High: 8 C

Sunday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -1 C

Afternoon High: 4 C