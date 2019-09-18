Substance found on street confirmed as non-hazardous, fire department says
Avenue B South and 39th Street was blocked off Wednesday morning after a person reported they had found an unknown substance. (Brent Galbraith/CTV Saskatoon)
A substance found at Avenue B North and 39th Street Wednesday morning has been confirmed non-hazardous, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
The civilian who had been directly exposed to the substance was assessed on scene by firefighter-paramedics before being transported to the hospital by ambulance as a precautionary measure.
The individual was in stable condition and was not experiencing any signs or symptoms of a hazardous exposure, the fire department says.
There were no injuries or exposures to fire department personnel or emergency management officials, nor was there any environmental impact as a result of the substance or testing processes, the fire department says.