The town and RM of Biggar have declared a state of emergency due to a wildfire burning southwest of the community.

The RCMP advised people to avoid the area because of a fire burning “out of control” on Monday night.

An advisory issued by SaskAlert says people should avoid Highway 51, Triumph Road and the surrounding areas until further notice.

The area is dealing with smoke and poor air quality from the fire.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has evacuated the Biggar Health Centre, including the hospital and long-term care facility, as a precaution. Patients have moved to beds in Rosetown and Saskatoon.

A precautionary evacuation is called for the Biggar Health Centre, including the hospital and long term care facility. 8 acute care patients and 53 long term care residents have been safely transported to alternate beds in the Rosetown and Saskatoon City Hospitals. https://t.co/OjkUqTWivx — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) April 23, 2019

Anyone in the area is asked to follow instructions from emergency crews.

A shelter has been set up at the Biggar community hall for people with respiratory issues.