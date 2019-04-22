

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP are advising people to avoid the Biggar area, as a grass fire is burning “out of control.”

Fire crews are on the site of the fire southwest of Biggar.

Officers are redirecting traffic between Highways four and 51, and Tower and Duperow Roads.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the fire zone completely. If you are attempting to leave the area, please obey instructions from all police officers and emergency responders,” RCMP wrote in a media release.