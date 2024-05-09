Standoff at Weldon Avenue ends after injured woman escapes through window

Aheavy police presence on Weldon Avenue Thursday afternoon ended after an injured woman was rescued and treated at the scene.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Saskatoond police were called to a house in the area for a report of a domestic disturbance involving an injured woman, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

“The woman was reported to have exited the residence through a window and onto the roof where she was able to gain the attention of a passerby for help,” police said.

After arriving at the scene and finding the woman, police say they learned that a man still in the home may be armed, but when officers entered there was no one inside.

Traffic restrictions were in place around the home, located on the 700 block of Weldon, for about three hours on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate.