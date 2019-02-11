Staff facing charges after dispensary raided for 3rd time
CTV Saskatoon
Saskatoon police last week raided an unlicensed cannabis outlet for the third time.
Police seized “numerous items” from the outlet, on Second Avenue South, according to a news release.
Four employees face charges under the provincial Cannabis Control Act. They will be required to appear in court on the charges.
Warrants had been previously executed at the business in December and January.
Police say 33 charges have been laid in total.